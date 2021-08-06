BOSTON (CBS) — The head of the Center for Disease Control and the Secretary of Education were in Boston on Friday discussing how to reopen schools safely for both students and teachers. With cases of the delta variant spreading by the day, some are pushing for masks to be required in school.

At the Roxbury Boys & Girls Club, Director Rochelle Walensky and Secretary Miguel Carbona said they supported masking up, but stopped short of saying there should be a mandate.

“Delta is going to find the places where we have not put up enough of a guard,” said Walensky.

“We shouldn’t be debating whether we should protect our students or not,” said Carbona. He pointed out that the safety protocol in place has been working, including mask-wearing in schools.