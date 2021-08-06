CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Cambridge Police are searching for a man wanted in a series of car break-ins at a condo complex.
Investigators say the man went into the lower level of a parking garage of a condo complex near the Monsignor O'Brien Highway, and smashed windows to about 20 cars. He made off with cash, credit cards, sunglasses and other items.
Officials say he is believed to be a white male, and that the break-ins took place after 11:30 p.m. and before 7:30 a.m.
Police are asking the public to help identify the man by releasing a surveillance image of him.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.