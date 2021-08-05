BOSTON (CBS) — Marcelo Mayer made his pro debut on Thursday, taking the field for the Red Sox. The Florida Complex League Red Sox, that is.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft got the start in the second game of a doubleheader against the FCL Orioles, playing shortstop and batting third for the Red Sox. He didn’t record a hit in his debut, but showed off some solid plate discipline as he drew a trio of walks.
He didn’t swing the bat in his first two plate appearances, drawing four pitch walks in each of them, and then drew a five-pitch walk the third time he stepped to the plate. He made some contact in his fourth and final time in the batter’s box, grounding out to second base.
The 18-year-old finished his professional debut 0-for-1 with a run scored. Mayer also made a pretty nice play in the field, snagging a high chopper and making a smooth throw to first for the out.
#redsox IF prospect Marcelo Mayer gets up to snare the Isaac DeLeon bouncer and throw to 1st in time for the out pic.twitter.com/ARaCbGQeMm
— Eric-Birdland (@Eric_Birdland) August 5, 2021
Mayer won’t have to wait long for another chance to log his first pro hit, as he’ll likely be in the lineup Friday afternoon when the FCL Red Sox take on the FCL Twins.