BOSTON (CBS) – Two days of constant showers left some towns soaked with several inches of rain Thursday.
Here are the latest rain totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Hanover 4.39 inches
East Bridgewater 4.35
Taunton 4.15
Pembroke 3.72
Dighton 3.53
Abington 3.51
Whitman 3.47
Swansea 3.32
Westport 3.22
Marshfield 3.18
Kingston 3.14
Rochester 3.14
Duxbury 3.09
West Bridgewater 3.07
Abington 3.05
Boston (Logan Airport) 1.33