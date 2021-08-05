NANTUCKET (CBS) — A gift shop on Nantucket said it had to take a “mental health break” and plead for kindness on Wednesday due to customers not following the store’s face mask requirement.
ACK 4170, which sells accessories, apparel, jewelry, art and more, said “the boiling point was reached.” They had put a sign on their front door asking people to wear masks due to the rise of coronavirus cases on the island that has forced some businesses to close. But shoppers apparently didn’t heed the request.READ MORE: Moderna Says Third COVID Vaccine Booster Shot 'Likely To Be Necessary' This Fall Due To Delta Variant
“Yesterday afternoon was the icing on the cake,” the shop posted to Instagram. “Customers being disrespectful and inconsiderate was not going to be tolerated.”
Nantucket’s Board of Health is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss a possible new mask order and capacity restrictions. There were 23 new positive tests reported on Wednesday.
“Is wearing your mask in our store for 10 minutes really the end of the world?” ACK 4170 wrote. “Don’t you want to be safe and healthy?”
The shop plans to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.MORE NEWS: Donna McNulty Of Billerica, Dylan Barron Of Norwood Announced As Second VaxMillions Winners