CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is 93-percent effective against the coronavirus six months after people get the second dose.
“We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant.” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement Thursday.
The Cambridge-based company said tests on booster shots against variants, like the highly contagious Delta variant, have produced “robust antibody responses” so far.