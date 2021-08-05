Jerry Remy Stepping Away From Red Sox Broadcasts For Lung Cancer TreatmentFormer Red Sox second baseman and current NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy announced on Wednesday that he will be taking time away from the booth as he receives lung cancer treatment.

Rodriguez Helps Red Sox Top Tigers 4-1, Snap 5-Game SkidEduardo Rodriguez struck out 10 in five shutout innings and the Boston Red Sox snapped a five-game losing streak.

Revs Extend Unbeaten Run To 5 Games With 0-0 Draw Against Nashville SCThe New England Revolution and Nashville SC played to a scoreless draw at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night.

Tom Brady To Attend Peyton Manning's Hall Of Fame Induction This WeekendWhen Peyton Manning gets his gold jacket and takes his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, Tom Brady will be there for his former rival.

N'Keal Harry Continues To Impress At Patriots Training CampN'Keal Harry won't ultimately get to answer all of the questions until the season begins next month. But thus far on the practice fields, Harry has undeniably made a positive impression.