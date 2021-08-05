CANTON (CBS) – One person was killed when an SUV crashed over a guardrail on Interstate 95 near the Canton-Norwood line early Thursday morning.
Massachusetts State Police said there were four people in the car when it went off 95 north, over the guardrail and down an embankment just south of Neponset Street around 1:10 a.m.
Three other people were in the SUV. Police had no information yet on their conditions.
A crane had to be brought in to lift the car out of the woods.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.