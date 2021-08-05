BOSTON (CBS) – A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for most of eastern Massachusetts. The main threat will be street flooding so expect slower travel times.
Showers will continue through the morning commute and will taper off in the afternoon. There is the potential of 1-to-3 inches of rain before it’s all over.
By early Thursday morning, many locations reached an inch of rain with some towns in Plymouth County recording more than two inches. As rain continues to stream in from the south through the day, there will likely be an additional half-an-inch to an inch by sunset.
As a reminder, never travel through a flooded road. It is difficult to judge how deep the water is and what damage to the road has occurred underneath. It only takes 12 inches of rushing water to move a vehicle.
The good news is we’ll dry out rather quickly on Friday. Clouds will disperse overnight and we’re in for more sunshine in the morning. That’s also going to push our temperatures back to the 80s. Great beach days for Friday and Saturday.
Stay safe and continue to follow WBZ-TV, CBSN Boston and CBS Boston.com for updates.