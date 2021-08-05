CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Ana Cummings is planning a trip with her son who’s too young to get vaccinated. That’s one reason they went to get a COVID-19 test Thursday.

“It makes me feel better,” she said.

Remember those drive-through testing sites that popped up all over the state last year? They attracted crowds who wanted to find out if they had the disease.

CIC Health is still running some, including a site in a vacant restaurant in Cambridge’s Kendall Square.

“Our sites were sort of getting quieter over May and June, once people were starting to get more vaccinated,” CIC Health Operations Manager Jason Connell said.

But state testing numbers show a sharp jump in the last month. From the first Wednesday in July to the first Wednesday in August, tests nearly doubled.

Mass General Brigham Emergency Preparedness Dr. Paul Biddinger said more testing helps the state track variants and break-through cases.

“The most important point I would make is if people have any symptoms, even mild ones, getting tested is still a really good idea,” he said, adding that even applies to those who are fully vaccinated.

For Adam Smith, who’s travelling to Canada, testing was a requirement anyway, something he says makes sense.

“I think it’s really important. I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet, and you know, what is it? It’s a couple swabs, so it’s not a huge inconvenience,” he said.

CIC Health is expanding hours at some of its testing sites, and is prepared to pop up more, if it comes to that.