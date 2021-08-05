FOXBORO (CBS) — Thursday is going to be a soggy one for the New England Patriots. The team will practice in the rain as training camp continues in Foxboro.

But Bill Belichick isn’t fazed by a little rain, and hopes his players aren’t either. The Patriots head coach dropped an all-time quote about the weather on Thursday, one that will likely grace his plaque in Canton some day.

“Whatever it is it is. I can’t control that. It looks like the field will be wet. If it rains, it rains. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” Belichick said eloquently Thursday morning. “If it’s hot, it’s hot. If it’s not, then that’s what it is.”

The Foxboro forecasts calls for rain — occasionally in buckets — throughout Thursday’s practice session. Belichick sees it as a good opportunity for his players.

“Nothing has changed. It’s just good fundamentals, good ball security. Being aware of the conditions we’re in can be significant,” he added. “A little more focus on looking the ball in and so forth.”

After taking the field in shirts and shells on Wednesday, the Pats will be back out in full pads on Thursday. It’s just the second time that the Patriots are playing some “real football” in training camp, so Belichick said that he doesn’t want to see his players playing against Mother Nature. He wants their focus to be competing against the guys on the other side of the ball.

“Ultimately the game is played against a competitor. We’re not out there playing against the weather,” said Belichick. “The offense is competing against the defense and the defense is competing against the offense. If all we’re worried about is keeping our hands dry then there probably isn’t going to be a lot of good results.”