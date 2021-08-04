TAUNTON (CBS) – A driver accused in a deadly hit and run in Taunton is due in court Wednesday. Roland Escobar, 42, of Taunton, faces several charges including manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs and leaving the scene of Tuesday’s crash.
Police say he was driving an SUV high on drugs when hit a woman near the intersection of Main and Cedar streets around 4:30 p.m. and took off.
The woman, 59-year-old Lisa Rocha of Taunton, was rushed to Morton Hospital where she died.
Investigators said Escobar didn’t get far. He hit a car and flipped his SUV on Summer Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and then taken into custody.
Escobar was held overnight. He’ll be arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court.