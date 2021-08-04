BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox prospect Jarren Duran didn’t go to the Olympics because his big league call was awaiting him. Fellow Red Sox prospect Triston Casas did make the trip to Tokyo, and he’s making the most of his opportunity.
The first baseman belted a home run against the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, helping Team USA to a 3-1 victory to advance to the semifinals.
TRISTON CASAS WITH ANOTHER NO-DOUBTER!
A rocket to centerfield has the US taking the early 2-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/Wi1Em7Mf6k
— Tom Mussa (@tom_mussa) August 4, 2021
Casas’ homer was a two-run dinger, giving the U.S. a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Tyler Austin had walked prior to Casas digging in against Denyi Reyes.
The U.S. will play its semifinal game on Thursday, facing the loser of the game between South Korea and Japan. A win will get them to the gold medal game.
Give us alllll the @mvptc37 homers, please. #ForGlory🇺🇸 #TeamUSA #Olympics pic.twitter.com/phbFKSeYpp
— USA Baseball (@USABaseball) August 2, 2021
GOODBYE BASEBALL. 👀
Triston Casas puts @USABaseball on top with a monster shot. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/okWUUz3oIS
— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 31, 2021
Casas, 21, was a first-round pick (26th overall) by the Red Sox in 2018. He was hitting .271 with six homers, four doubles and two triples for a .777 OPS in 46 games with Double-A Portland this season, prior to heading to the Olympics. He’s hitting .313 with a 1.327 in four games played in the Olympics, with a team-high three home runs and eight RBIs.