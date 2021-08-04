BOSTON (CBS) — When Tedy Bruschi won his first Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, Ronnie Perkins was 2 years old. But the rookie knows his Patriots history.

Perkins, whom the Patriots selected with the 96th overall pick in this year’s draft, tweeted photos of the Patriots Hall of Famer dispensing some wisdom after Tuesday’s training camp practice.

“Standing on the shoulders of giants,” Perkins wrote. “Blessed and honored to receive advice from one of the best to ever lace up the cleats.”

Standing on the shoulders of giants… blessed and honored to receive advice from one of the best to ever lace up the cleats. pic.twitter.com/0XIzIt259Y — Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) August 4, 2021

Bruschi has been present for a couple of the Patriots’ training camp practices thus far. He’s not a part of the coaching staff, but as one of Belichick’s favorite players of all time, the former linebacker likely has an open invitation at all times to 1 Patriot Place. He shared his own appreciation for the time given to him by Belichick:

Always value my conversations with this man. pic.twitter.com/eFyhroa1ZS — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) August 4, 2021

Perkins, 21, was the Patriots’ third pick in the draft, after Mac Jones and Christian Barmore. The 6-foot-2, 253-pound Perkins played in just six games for the Sooners last year, but still put up some big numbers. He recorded 5.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and 23 total tackles.