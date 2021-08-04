HARVARD (CBS) – Two tractor-trailers crashed on Route 495 on the Harvard-Boxboro line Wednesday morning, backing up rush hour traffic for 5 miles.
It happened around 6 a.m. on the northbound side of the highway near exit 75 and left a large amount of debris on the road. Only one lane was open for most of the morning. Delays were as long as 75 minutes getting through the area.
Both drivers were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.
The aftermath of the tractor trailer crash on 495.
Looks like crews have tried to move all the debris into the breakdown lanes. Appears both TT's are damaged. Only the middle lane gets by @wbz pic.twitter.com/5xsLnmKRGe
— Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) August 4, 2021
The trucks were removed and all lanes were reopened around 10:40 a.m.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.