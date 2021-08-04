BOSTON (CBS) — Fall Out Boy is pulling out of Thursday night’s Fenway Park concert after a member of the band’s team tested positive for the coronavirus.
The “Hella Mega Tour” will still go on as scheduled with Green Day, Weezer and the Interrupters.
“It’s important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated,” Fall Out Boy said in an Instagram post. “Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.”
Guns N’ Roses kicked off a summer concert series at Fenway Park Tuesday night that packed the park with thousands of fans. Experts say large outdoor events like concerts remain safe despite the COVID concerns.