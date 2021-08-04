BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens has signed a free agent. It’s someone that he and Celtics fans are fairly familiar with too.
The Celtics are reuniting with center Enes Kanter, as the free agent has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with Boston, according to Shams Charania. The deal is reportedly for the veteran minumum of $2.7 million, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.
Kanter played for the Celtics in 2019-20 and averaged 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds over 58 games, mostly off the bench. The team dumped him and his contract after one year and had to trade away a draft pick to do so (Desmond Bane), so this signing isn’t the best of looks for Boston at the moment.
But Kanter is a solid presence in the locker room and should help in that department. The center had some fun on Twitter Wednesday afternoon with his own personal announcement about returning to Boston:
Kanter, 29, will slot in behind Robert Williams on the Boston depth chart. He wasn’t great in his only season in Boston a few years ago, but should provide a good veteran presence and depth in the front court (plus some injury insurance for Williams) in 2021.
The 10-year NBA veteran had a great year for Portland last season, averaging 11.2 points off 60 percent shooting and 11 rebounds for the Blazers. He played in all 72 games during the regular season.