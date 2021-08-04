BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration announced Wednesday it plans to roll out a COVID vaccine mandate for nursing home workers in Massachusetts soon.
“COVID-19 vaccination is the most effective method for preventing infection and serious illness from the virus, and staff at long-term care facilities and other health care providers serving vulnerable populations are critical in efforts to protect older residents,” Baker’s office said in a statement.READ MORE: 1-To-3 Inches Of Rain Coming, Flash Flood Watch In Effect Through Thursday Morning
Unvaccinated vaccine staff will need to get at least a first dose by Sept. 1, 2021, and be fully vaccinated by Oct. 10, 2021, which is when the Department of Public Health will start enforcing the mandate.
There will be exemptions “for those with medical restrictions or sincerely held religious beliefs that prevent them from receiving vaccination,” the administration said.READ MORE: 2 Tractor-Trailers Crash On I-495 On Boxboro-Harvard Line, Back Up Rush Hour Traffic 5 Miles
Massachusetts has 378 nursing homes and two Soldiers’ Homes. The governor’s office said that 155 facilities had less than 75% of staff fully vaccinated as of Aug. 2.
The Massachusetts Nurses Association said in a statement it is opposed to a vaccine mandate.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?
“Our position has been that we have encouraged our members to get the vaccine, and we believe the vast majority have already done so,” the union said. “We do not support mandating a vaccine that is still under emergency use authority.”