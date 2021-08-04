BOSTON (CBS) — Boston area residents are reporting more rodent sightings than just about anywhere else in the United States.
According to the American Housing Survey, the Boston metropolitan area ranks second in the country for most rodent infestations with about 18% of households reporting seeing rodents.READ MORE: 1-To-3 Inches Of Rain Coming, Flash Flood Watch In Effect Through Thursday Morning
The national average for rodent sightings is about 12%. Philadelphia barely edged out Boston to take the top spot, and Washington, D.C. rounded out the top three.READ MORE: 2 Tractor-Trailers Crash On I-495 On Boxboro-Harvard Line, Back Up Rush Hour Traffic 5 Miles
Thinking of moving south to escape infestation? The survey found that southern states are more likely to have roach infestations inside homes.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine Mandate Ordered For All Nursing Home Workers In Massachusetts