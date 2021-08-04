BOSTON (CBS) — More than 90 percent of NFL players have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Nine teams have 95 percent vaccination rates, and 27 teams are above 85 percent.

It doesn’t seem like Bill Belichick is willing or eager to reveal if the Patriots are one of those teams.

The Patriots’ head coach was asked on Wednesday morning if he’d like to reveal his own vaccination status. Considering Belichick is involved in every way with the players on and off the field, and considering the NFL more or less mandated the vaccine for coaches to have that level of involvement, one can fairly assume that the coach received the vaccine.

Nevertheless, Belichick didn’t offer an answer when asked if he’d like to disclose whether or not he is vaccinated.

“Yeah, we’re not going to get into that,” Belichick replied when asked.

In a follow-up question, Belichick was asked if the team will be disclosing what percentage of players has been vaccinated.

“I don’t know. Those are really medical questions,” Belichick said.

The coach was asked if he’s comfortable with where the Patriots are at with their vaccinations, considering the risks teams take of falling short of the 85 percent threshold.

“Yeah, I mean we’re here, we’re practicing, we’re going through our training camp routine and schedule,” Belichick said. “So that’s what we’re doing.”