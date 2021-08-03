BOSTON (CBS) — Following the offseason trade of Kemba Walker (and a real lack of moves in free agency), the Celtics are in complete and total flux at the point guard position at the moment. It has opened up an opportunity for many on the C’s roster, and Yam Madar is hoping to take full advantage of the chance.

Madar, who was drafted 47th overall by Boston in 2020 and then stashed in Israel, is ready to show the Celtics that he has what it takes to play in the NBA. He’s been working out in Boston ahead of Summer League action, which tips off in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. That will be his first chance for Madar to prove that he has what it takes against other NBA hopefuls.

After that, Madar sounds supremely confident that he’ll be on the Boston roster when the 2021-22 season begins.

“I feel comfortable in my game,” Madar told reporters on Tuesday after the summer C’s workout in Boston. “It’s a new level, a new challenge. I’ve worked really hard and prepared for this moment to come. I know it will come this year and I’m just excited to get started.”

Asked to clarify, Madar made it clear that he wants to wear green next season.

“I am planning to come and play for the Celtics this coming year,” said the 20-year-old.

Madar has every reason to be confident as he looks for his chance in the NBA. He’s coming off a strong season in the Israeli Premier League, where he shot 47 percent from the floor and 41 percent from three-point range, averaging 17.1 points and 5.2 assists over 30 games for Hapoel Tel Aviv. He’s been lauded for his ball-handling skills, but it appears his shooting is starting to catch up.

“The season was great for me. I think I grew a lot in my ability,” said the 6-foot-3 guard. “I improved a lot of things on the offensive and defensive side. I understand the game much more than I had in the past season.

“I just need to build it year by year, because when you’re here, you just want to go from the start,” he added.

Madar’s spot in Boston will ultimately be determined by his play in Summer League action and during training camp next month. The team has one remaining spot on the 15-man roster, plus a two-way spot that Madar could potentially slide into.

While he sounds confident that he’ll be on the team come late October, there are no guarantees for Madar. But he’ll have a great opportunity to earn an NBA job over the next few months, and it will all start with Summer League play in Las Vegas.