BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently paid a special visit to the Shaloh House Jewish Day School in Brighton and the home of Rabbi Shlomo Noginski, who was stabbed outside the school on July 1.

Kraft, who is Jewish, called Noginski a “hero” for his actions deflecting the attacker away from the Shaloh House, where Noginski works.

While his attacker ran after him, Noginski ran away from the school, which had about 100 campers and staff inside. He was stabbed eight times. After being treated in the hospital, Noginski is now recovering from home.

Khaled Awad, 24, has been charged in the stabbing.

Before visiting Noginski’s home last week, Kraft went to the Shaloh House, where kids rushed to greet him. They showed Kraft some artwork they made on his behalf.

Shaloh Head of School Rabbi Dan Rodkin said Kraft signed autographs in Hebrew and English for the kids on hats, t-shirts and paper plates.

Later, Kraft made a trip to Noginski’s home where he met the rabbi, his wife and 12 children.

The two talked in Hebrew, and Robert and his son Josh Kraft said a prayer for him.

The Shaloh House plans to open a new Jewish educational campus that will educate and ordain eight rabbis yearly, signifying one rabbi for each of the eight stab wounds. Noginski will run the new education center.