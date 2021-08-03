BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are placing Matt Barnes on the COVID-related IL, as the closer has been feeling a little under the weather lately.
Barnes is vaccinated and has not tested positive for COVID-19 — at least not yet — but has shown symptoms of the virus. So as the rest of the team made its way to Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, Barnes remained at the team’s hotel as the Red Sox wait on the results on his testing.READ MORE: Yam's Plan: Madar Eyes Spot On Celtics Roster For 2021-22 Season
The rest of the team has been tested and received negative results, Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Red Sox starting a three-game set with the Tigers.
Worth mentioning regarding Matt Barnes and his placement on the COVID-related injury list: He is vaccinated, but because he's exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (even results of his COVID test), he's been placed on COVID IL pending definitive results.
— Alex Speier (@alexspeier) August 3, 2021READ MORE: Patriots' Mike Onwenu Is A Tough Grader
Barnes made his first All-Star squad this season, and has 23 saves in 27 opportunities for Boston.
Earlier this season, the Red Sox placed DH J.D. Martinez on the COVID-related IL when he came down with “cold-like symptoms.” Martinez was activated from the list less than 24 hours later.MORE NEWS: Daniel Theis Gets Paid, Signs $36 Million Deal With Rockets