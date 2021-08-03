BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 883 new confirmed COVID cases and two additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 675,425. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,718.READ MORE: Garth Brooks To Assess Status Of 2021 Tour Dates, Including Gillette Stadium, Due To COVID Concerns
There were 33,448 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Boston Not Following New York's Lead In Requiring COVID Vaccine Proof For Indoor Activities, Janey Says
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.54%.
There are 226 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: NH's Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations For All Employees
There are also 51 patients currently in intensive care.