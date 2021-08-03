BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics knew they weren’t going to be able to afford Daniel Theis this offseason, so they traded away the big man at last season’s deadline. On Tuesday, the center got the big payday that the Celtics expected him to receive.
Theis is a free agent no more, as he has agreed to a four-year, $36 million deal with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The big man now has an annual salary that nearly matches the $10.066 million that he made over his four seasons with the Celtics.
Theis was a bargain for Boston, averaging 7.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and nearly a block per game during his career in green, starting 106 of the 236 games that he played for the franchise. After starting 37 of his 42 games with the C’s last season, he was traded to the Chicago Bulls as part of a three-team trade on deadline day that trimmed some salary off the Boston books.
In Houston, Theis will likely play behind Christian Wood, whom the Rockets acquired in a sign-and-trade last November.