PHOENIX (CBS) – Police in Phoenix, Arizona say foul play is not suspected in the death of a woman from Saugus last week. Angela Tramonte, 31, was found dead July 30 hours after going on a hike at Camelback Mountain with an off-duty Phoenix Police officer.

Tramonte was visiting Phoenix for the first time to see the man, who she met on Instagram, according to her closest friends.

Police said Tramonte and the unidentified officer set out on a hike in the intense heat without any water around 10 a.m.

According to the officer, during the hike Tramonte decided to head back down the trail and asked him to continue to the top to take pictures so that she could share them on social media. The officer said they agreed to meet later at the car.

When Tramonte didn’t show up and the officer couldn’t find her, he said he called 911 around 1 p.m. and reported her missing.

“At approximately 4:40 p.m., Ms. Tramonte was located off the Echo Canyon Trail, adjacent to a home, on the northeast side of Camelback Mountain,” Phoenix police said in a statement. “Phoenix Fire personnel responded and found her unresponsive, beyond resuscitative efforts and she was pronounced deceased. No traumatic injuries were observed during the initial investigation or discovered during the autopsy.”

Police said Tramonte had her phone with her when she was found.

“At this time there is no evidence to indicate foul play is suspected in connection with Ms. Tramonte’s tragic death,” Phoenix Police said.

“The City employee who was with Ms. Tramonte is a witness and is cooperating with investigators. He has been granted personal time off and has been offered resources to deal with this tragedy.”

Detectives are now waiting to hear from the medical examiner on the official cause and manner of Tramonte’s death.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help get Tramonte back to Massachusetts.