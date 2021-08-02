BOSTON (CBS) — By age 44, most quarterbacks have moved on from their NFL careers. Many of them enter a new career in the media.

Tom Brady’s decided to do both at the same time.

The quarterback — who celebrates his 44th trip around the sun on Tuesday — will co-host a weekly radio show on SiriusXM during the upcoming football season, along with future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

The show is appropriately called “Let’s Go!”

“The one-hour show will feature back-to-back, in-depth conversations with Brady and Fitzgerald, conducted by Hall of Fame Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Jim Gray,” the announcement stated. “Gray has been interviewing both Brady and Fitzgerald since they came into the league, and for more than a decade when the three were together for the pregame and halftime of the NFL Monday Night Football broadcast. This year, for the first time, their conversations will be in a longer format and will premiere exclusively on SiriusXM.”

The show will air every Monday at 6 p.m. ET, beginning on Sept. 6. There will also be a preseason episode.

Brady has, of course, participated in weekly interviews with Gray before, in addition to participating in some interviews with him outside of the Monday Night Football windows.

“Jim’s knowledge of sports and leadership is second to none,” said Brady. “His instincts, his focus, and his ability to connect with his listeners sets him apart as a broadcaster and I’m grateful to call him a friend. We’re thrilled to bring ‘Let’s Go!’ to SiriusXM.”

Gray added: “It’s very rare to hear the detailed thoughts and insights from two of the greatest players in NFL history on a weekly basis. This is what makes the show so special for the fans.”