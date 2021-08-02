BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker says he’s “really anxious” to find out exactly what happened in Friday’s MBTA Green Line crash that left 25 people hurt.
Two trains on the B branch were traveling west on Commonwealth Avenue when the trailing train struck the one in front of it just after 6 p.m. near Boston University’s Agganis Arena. Both trains ended up derailed after the crash.READ MORE: Spencer Crash Leaves Two 17-Year-Old Boys With Serious Injuries
The operator of the trailing train was placed on administrative leave Saturday. The MBTA said the unidentified driver has worked for them for seven years.READ MORE: Northeastern Requiring All Faculty, Staff To Be Vaccinated For Fall Semester
The NTSB told WBZ-TV it has four investigators in Boston looking into what happened.
“Investigations involving injuries and other major investigations currently take between 12 and 24 months to complete. A preliminary report is expected to be published in a few weeks,” spokesperson Jennifer Gabris said in an email Monday.MORE NEWS: Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Thomas Latanowich, Charged With Killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon
“I’m really anxious to find out exactly what happened because this could have been a far more significant incident than it was given the estimates that are out there about how fast that train was traveling when it hit the other train,” Baker told reporters at an event in Everett Monday.