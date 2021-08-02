BOSTON (CBS) — After an off day on Sunday, training camp resumed on Monday morning on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. As has been the case for most of camp, the quarterbacks received a large majority of the focus yet again.

And in that interesting dynamic involving Cam Newton and Mac Jones, the rookie acquitted himself rather well on Monday.

11v11s: Newton: 9/14

Jones: 16/21

Hoyer: 5/5 7v7s: Newton: 5/7, INT

Jones: 5/7 Cam had a rough stretch in the middle of practice (3/7) before finishing 3/3 in the red zone. Mac got an extended look at practice (with the backups) and looked great going 12/14 in two periods — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 2, 2021

Good competitive 11-on-11 work toward the end. Some numbers… Cam Newton up first: 5-for-11 with a drop by Sony Michel. Mac Jones: 13-for-17 with two drops (Nelson Agholor, Hunter Henry) and a couple reps that ended up with “sacks.” At one point Jones got 16 straight reps. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 2, 2021

While Jones’ work on the practice field continues to impress his coaches and teammates, he apparently put in some work behind the scenes that really took it all to a whole other level.

Defensive back Jalen Mills shared with the media that during the traditional rookie skits that took place last week, the 22-year-old Jones did his best Cam Newton impression in front of the team.

“He came in dressed as Cam,” Mills said of Jones. “He had the big hat on, had a scarf on, came in, saying Cam’s slogans, different things like that. It was real funny to see him get out of character.”

Mills added: “These camp days, they’re long, man. So at the end of the day, you need that laugh out of those guys.”

Linebacker Raekwon McMillian, also in his first year in New England like Mills, had praise for Jones’ performance:

Patriots rookie skits took place and Mac Jones as Cam Newton had some veterans in stitches. Jones used a suitcase as prop and arrived dressed as Cam. "This is my 5th year in the league; that's probably the best rookie impersonation I've ever seen," LB Raekwon McMillan said. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 2, 2021

While ultimately Jones will be judged on his delivery of passes, he’s nevertheless off to a good start with his comedic delivery during the dog days of summer.