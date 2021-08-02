CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — After an off day on Sunday, training camp resumed on Monday morning on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. As has been the case for most of camp, the quarterbacks received a large majority of the focus yet again.

And in that interesting dynamic involving Cam Newton and Mac Jones, the rookie acquitted himself rather well on Monday.

While Jones’ work on the practice field continues to impress his coaches and teammates, he apparently put in some work behind the scenes that really took it all to a whole other level.

Defensive back Jalen Mills shared with the media that during the traditional rookie skits that took place last week, the 22-year-old Jones did his best Cam Newton impression in front of the team.

“He came in dressed as Cam,” Mills said of Jones. “He had the big hat on, had a scarf on, came in, saying Cam’s slogans, different things like that. It was real funny to see him get out of character.”

Mills added: “These camp days, they’re long, man. So at the end of the day, you need that laugh out of those guys.”

Cam Newton and Mac Jones (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Linebacker Raekwon McMillian, also in his first year in New England like Mills, had praise for Jones’ performance:

While ultimately Jones will be judged on his delivery of passes, he’s nevertheless off to a good start with his comedic delivery during the dog days of summer.

