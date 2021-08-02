Report: Celtics Interested In Signing Isaiah ThomasFew players have become fan favorites in such a short stint in Boston as Isaiah Thomas. And the veteran shooter may get a chance at trying to recapture that magic.

Matt Turner, Tajon Buchanan Earn Honors For Gold Cup PerformancesRevolution goalkeeper Matt Turner made the most of his time away from New England, as he helped the United States win the Gold Cup on Sunday night.

Mac Jones Impersonated Cam Newton For Patriots' Rookie SkitsMac Jones will ultimately be judged on his delivery of the football. But he delivered some solid entertainment for his teammates last week.

Here's The Latest Plan For Chris Sale In His Rehab Road Back To Red SoxThe Red Sox did not add to their starting rotation before the trade deadline last week, but they're still in store to get a potentially massive boost soon in the return of Chris Sale.

Bill Belichick Says He Has A Good Relationship With N'Keal Harry: 'We Had A Good Conversation'Bill Belichick didn't really share the specifics of Harry's standing on the team, but did say that the two have had productive conversations before and during training camp.