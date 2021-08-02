BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts gas prices, already averaging above $3, continue to rise. AAA said Monday that the average gas price in the state is up a penny from last week to $3.03 a gallon.
That is still 14 cents lower than the national average, which rose two cents to $3.17 per gallon.READ MORE: Target Will Once Again Require Some Employees To Wear Face Masks
It’s been an expensive summer for drivers, and it may not get any cheaper this month.READ MORE: Surveillance Video Shows Suspect Smashing Into, Running From Franklin Jewelry Store During Robbery
“Americans are paying a pretty penny to hit the road this summer. On average, Massachusetts motorists are paying 23 cents more to fill up since the beginning of May,” said AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire in a statement. “August could prove to be even more expensive if crude oil prices increase, driven by market concerns of rising COVID case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand in the near future.”
Gas prices in Massachusetts are four cents higher than they were a month ago, and 90 cents higher from this time last year.MORE NEWS: Barack Obama's 60th Birthday Party On Martha's Vineyard This Weekend To Have COVID Safety Coordinator