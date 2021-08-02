BOSTON (CBS) — The CDC is warning about an E. coli outbreak linked to pre-made cake mix.
The issue has not been traced back to one specific brand. But 16 people in 12 states have gotten sick, including at least one person in Massachusetts. Three-quarters of those ill are children under 18.
"Sick people in this outbreak reported tasting or eating raw cake batter made from a variety of cake mixes," the CDC said.
The CDC is reminding everyone to not taste or eat any raw batter and to carefully follow all cooking instructions.