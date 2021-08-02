Second-Place Red Sox Have Their First Four-Game Losing Streak Of The SeasonWithout dramatically overstating things, the Red Sox are at a bit of a crossroads.

Rays Top Red Sox 3-2 For 3-Game Sweep, Widen Lead In AL EastThe AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 on Sunday night, completing a three-game sweep.

Red Sox Fall To 2nd Place In AL East With 9-5 Loss To RaysThe Rays moved into first place in the division with a victory Saturday over the Boston Red Sox.

Revolution Defeat New York Red Bulls 3-2 For 4th Straight WinThe Revs defeated the New York Red Bulls, 3-2, to earn their fourth straight victory, including their third consecutive away win.

Chris Sale Tosses 5 Strong Innings, Strikes Out 7 In Rehab Start With WorcesterRed Sox lefty Chris Sale continued to show ace-like stuff in his latest rehab start Saturday.