BOSTON (CBS) — MBTA service on the Green Line resumed on Saturday morning, hours after a crash on Commonwealth Ave. injured 25 people. The collision happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday on the B Branch near Boston University’s Agganis Arena.
Shuttle buses had been in place between Kenmore and Washington Street.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Bicyclist Hit And Killed By Pickup Truck In Ipswich
READ MORE: 'People Were Thrown On The Floor': 25 Injured After Green Line Trains Crash In Boston
Green Line B Branch Update: Train service has been restored between Kenmore and Washington St, shuttle buses have been phased out.https://t.co/kYOEndqcXM
— MBTA (@MBTA) July 31, 2021
The MBTA said this weekend’s scheduled construction on the B Branch was canceled.
Friday evening’s crash is still under investigation. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said the two trains were traveling westbound when the trailing train struck the one in front of it.
The MBTA said 25 people received medical attention after the crash. EMS workers from Boston and Brookline transported 23 people to hospitals, the driver of the rear train was among them. None of the injuries are life-threatening.MORE NEWS: I-Team: State Police Cadaver Dogs Search For Source Of Mysterious Saugus Fly Infestation
“Obviously at some point, they became too close together, that is a situation that should not happen,” Poftak said. “The investigation will dig into why that happened.”