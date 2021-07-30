FOXBORO (CBS) — N’Keal Harry is still a member of the New England Patriots. The receiver is “very OK” with that status.

Harry spoke to the media on Friday, making his first public comments since his agent requested a trade from the team before training camp. That trade obviously has not happened, and Harry has continued to work with the Patriots on the practice field this week.

“I’m a Patriot right now. I’m very OK with being a Patriot,” Harry said.

Harry said that he “absolutely” would be OK if he remains with the Patriots for the 2021 season.

“I’m really not worried about anything trade-wise. I’m focused on how to be the best version of myself on the field, going out there, working hard, and improving every day,” he said.

Harry’s agent — Jamal Tooson — requested a trade on behalf of his client earlier in July. And he did so while taking some swipes at the Patriots for not using the receiver properly.

“Through two seasons, he has 86 targets, which obviously hasn’t met the expectations the Patriots and N’Keal had when they drafted a dominant downfield threat who was virtually unstoppable at the point of attack in college,” Tooson said. “Following numerous conversations with the Patriots, I believe it’s time for a fresh start and best for both parties if N’Keal moves on before the start of training camp.”

Tooson said he believed Harry belonged somewhere else.

“N’Keal understands a key ingredient to production is opportunity,” Tooson said. “His draft-day expectations for his NFL career have not changed. We are confident success is just around the corner for him and will aggressively pursue it.”

When asked earlier this week about the status of Harry, Bill Belichick refused to discuss it publicly.

“Yeah. I’m not gonna talk about contracts and personal situations,” Belichick said on Tuesday.

Harry was the Patriots’ first pick in the 2019 draft, marking the first time that Belichick had ever taken a wide receiver in the first round of the draft. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Harry has just 45 receptions for 414 yards and four touchdowns in his 21 NFL games.