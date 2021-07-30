IPSWICH (CBS) – A 16-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Ipswich Friday. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Route 1A across from the Southern Heights housing complex.
Police say it appears the teen was traveling south in the northbound lane when the collision occurred.
The teen, an Ipswich resident, was treated at the scene and then transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the truck, a 61-year-old Manchester-By-The-Sea man, remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.
The incident remains under investigation by Ipswich and State Police.