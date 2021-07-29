LEXINGTON (CBS) – Police in Lexington are warning residents not to fall for a VaxMillions scam that seeks personal information from victims.
Lexington Police said a resident received an email claiming they had won the COVID vaccine lottery prize for $1 million.
The resident was asked to give all of their personal information.
“Please do not respond to an email like this,” police said.
On Thursday, the first two VaxMillions winners were chosen. Darrell Washington, 63, of Weymouth won the initial $1 million prize, while 15-year-old Chelsea High School student Daniela Maldonado won a $300,000 college scholarship.
Both Washington and Maldonado said at first, they thought the phone call that they had won was too good to be true.
“I thought it was a scam,” Maldonado said.
When VaxMillions winners are chosen each week, they will be contacted by the state and given 24 hours to respond.
For more information on all the rules, visit vaxmillionsgiveaway.com.