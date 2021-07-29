CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston News, early voting, Elections, Mail-In Ballots

BOSTON (CBS) — Gov. Charlie Baker has signed a bill extending early and mail-in voting practices in Massachusetts, adopted during the pandemic, through the end of 2021.

A spokesman for the governor confirmed that he signed a supplemental budget including “a section extending expanded early voting and no-excuse mail-in voting until December 15, 2021.”

READ MORE: Woman In Critical Condition After Being Shot Near Roslindale Pharmacy

The state elections division has updated its website to include applications to apply for a mail-in ballot in fall city elections.

Cities and towns would be able to opt out of mail-in voting for local elections if they choose.

MORE NEWS: 'Please Do Not Respond To An Email Like This': Lexington Police Warn Of VaxMillions Scam

Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin last month told legislative leaders that “urgent action” was needed to preserve mail-in voting, which was adopted in Massachusetts for the first time in 2020 during the pandemic.

CBSBoston.com Staff