BOSTON (CBS) — Curt Schilling fell just short of enshrinement in the Baseball Hall of Fame this year. Prior to learning the results of this year’s voting, Schilling politely asked the Hall of Fame to remove his name from the ballot next year, which will be Schilling’s final year of eligibility.
The Hall of Fame, though, has denied that request, and Schilling's name will be on the ballot next year.
In an announcement for Tom Glavine, Craig Biggio, and Ken Griffey Jr. being elected to the board of directors, the Hall of Fame also included the decision on Schilling.
“The Board of Directors also reviewed Curt Schilling’s request to be removed from the 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot,” the statement read. “In a unanimous decision, the request was denied. Schilling will remain eligible for the BBWAA ballot for the 10th-and-final time in 2022.”
Schilling received 71.1 percent of the votes from writers, just 16 votes shy of the 75 percent threshold needed for enshrinement.
In his letter to the Hall of Fame, Schilling said that if he did get voted in to Cooperstown, his preference was to wear a Diamondbacks hat, with the Phillies being his second choice. He expressed a lingering resentment for Red Sox owner John Henry and Red Sox chairman Tom Werner.