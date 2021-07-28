BOSTON (CBS) — Sean Kuraly, who’s spent his entire professional career with the Bruins organization, is leaving Boston.
The 28-year-old center is signing a four-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to Aaron Portzline.READ MORE: Report: Bruins Sign Defenseman Derek Forbort
Told #CBJ have signed free agent center Sean Kuraly to a four-year contract.
The Dublin kid is coming home after five seasons with #NHLBruins organization.
— Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 28, 2021
Kuraly is a native of Dublin, Ohio, and he played four seasons at the Miami University in Ohio.
Kuraly is a native of Dublin, Ohio, and he played four seasons at the Miami University in Ohio.

Kuraly was a fifth-round pick by the San Jose Sharks in 2011, but his rights were traded to Boston along with Trent Frederic in exchange for goaltender Martin Jones in June 2015. Kuraly made his NHL debut in November 2016 before becoming a lineup regular the following year.
Spending most of his time centering the fourth line, Kuraly scored 24 goals and registered 44 assists in 270 regular-season games for Boston, plus nine goals and 10 assists in 57 playoff games. Kuraly just played the final season of his three-year contract, which paid him $1.275 million per year.