BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins had a busy first day of free agency.
After signing defenseman Derek Forbort, the team added a pair of depth forwards in Erik Haula and Tomas Nosek. They didn’t stop there, either, as the team reportedly agreed to a deal with veteran forward Nick Foligno.
Sources say Nick Foligno has chosen the Boston #Bruins. No dice for #mnwild
— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) July 28, 2021
2 years. Aav in the high 3’s. https://t.co/q5tP0Q1kWu
— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 28, 2021
The 33-year-old Foligno is a left wing who has played plenty of center throughout his 14-year NHL career. In 957 career games with the Senators, Blue Jackets, and Maple Leafs, Foligno has scored 203 goals with 283 assists. Last year, in 49 games for Columbus and Toronto combined, Foligno scored seven goals with 13 assists. He also has 55 games of playoff experience, with nine goals and 14 assists in those games.