BOSTON (CBS) — Football is back. Yes, it’s short-and-T-shirts. No, there’s no contact, and no opponent, and no real football, per se.

But football, nevertheless, is back.

The Patriots hit the practice field on Wednesday, their first on-field session of 2021 training camp. With the Patriots’ first preseason game vs. Washington a little over two weeks away, the team doesn’t have too long to get things in order as they prepare for the real season to begin in September.

Here’s what stood out on Wednesday.

Cam Newton, Mac Jones Receive Ovation From Fans

Cam played a full season for the Patriots but never got to hear from New England fans. They welcomed him to the practice field on Wednesday with a roar, and they did the same for rookie QB Mac Jones.

Mac Jones the 3rd player out on the field – much to the delight of #Patriots fan here – on Day One of #PatsCamp – @wbz #wbz pic.twitter.com/0JDIypHbyE — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 28, 2021

Attendance

Some of the players who had been placed on the PUP list — like Kyle Van Noy and Trent Brown — were participating, indicating that their stay on the PUP list is over.

Notable absences included Stephon Gilmore and Jarrett Stidham (both on the PUP list) and Devin Asiasi, who reportedly is recovering from COVID-19.

Absent from the start of practice: QB Jarrett Stidham

CB Stephon Gilmore

LB Brandon King

TE Dalton Keene

LB Chase Winovich

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

LB Cameron McGrone

LB Anfernee Jennings

LB Terez Hall

S Joshuah Bledsoe

TE Devin Asiasi

DT Byron Cowart https://t.co/LlcfD3Mod1 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 28, 2021

Chase Winovich and Stephon Gilmore later appeared, though they weren’t participating in the team practice.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore (quad) has made a late appearance at Patriots training camp practice in sweats. Looks like he had been working with trainers. Chase Winovich also now present. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 28, 2021

Fumblerooski

If you fumble the ball at camp, you run a lap. Mac Jones experienced that shame for the first time.

First penalty lap of practice: Mac Jones. The crowd cheers as he jogs around the field after losing control of the football. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 28, 2021

As the old saying goes: Ball security is job security.

Not The Best Day For Cam

As WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid put it, Cam Newton was “not having the best afternoon.”

Here we go and @CameronNewton is not having the best afternoon especially on 11 on 11 drills. #WBZ #Patriots — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) July 28, 2021

Adrian Phillips with a nice INT of a poorly thrown ball by Cam Newton. Cam spiked a football into the ground shortly thereafter. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 28, 2021

Cam’s final 4 reps were bad. Missed Henry in the back of the end zone by throwing ball behind him; wasn’t close on the next throw. Can’t tell you who it was for. Then he was way high on a toss to Bourne and threw behind Henry and got picked by Phillips at goal line. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 28, 2021

QB Competition Is On

Bill Belichick all but confirmed on Tuesday that the quarterback position is up for grabs, much like any position on the roster. To that end, neither Cam nor Mac Jones was perfect. But there was plenty to like about the rookie’s day.

Both QBs had some ups and downs (more detail to come), but one of my biggest takeaways on Day 1 is how quickly the ball comes out of Mac Jones’ hand when he finishes his drop. Decisive. Cam Newton took all the top QB reps. Jones followed him. Looks like a good competition. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 28, 2021

N’Keal Harry from Mac Jones. Hasn’t looked like the worst WR in the team. pic.twitter.com/ZOpaMyDfAu — McGarvin L (@PatriotsPOV) July 28, 2021

Five of Mac Jones’ completions were absolutely perfect throws. He made a few mistakes and fumbled a snap, but he might have had the five best throws of the day. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 28, 2021

Cam Newton led off all but one period of the initial practice of camp and was 8 of 15 with 2 INTs in team drills. One of the INTs was a James White drop to Raekwon McMillan. Mac Jones was 9 of 19 with 2 drops and a throwaway. Hoyer ran scout team. Stidham on PUP. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 28, 2021

QB stats from today: 11-on-11s:

Newton: 5 of 11

Jones: 8 of 15

Hoyer: 8 of 17 7-on-7s:

Newton: 3 of 4

Jones: 1 of 4 Order went Newton, Jones, Hoyer in every drill, but Jones got an extra series in one set of 11-on-11s — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 28, 2021

Odds & Ends

Cam Newton scrambled for a touchdown then posed in front of the bleachers. Crowd went nuts. — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) July 28, 2021

Nelson Agholor definitely stood out as the best separator among the receiver group so far. Caught two TDs in the most competitive reps. Did a nice job working the back of the end zone. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) July 28, 2021

Some low red zone 7-on-7 with four reps each for Cam and Mac. Cam went 3-of-4 with TDs to Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson. Mac was 1-on-4. Ended with a nice TD to Agholor with Bethel in coverage. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) July 28, 2021

Highlight-reel touchdown catch by Kristian Wilkerson. He got up to snatch a goal-line fade away from Dee Virgin (who, it should be noted, was wearing pads on his hands) — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 28, 2021

Patriots WR N’Keal Harry caught two touchdowns in red-zone drills — one from Mac Jones and one from Cam Newton. The 2019 first-round pick is showing up after requesting a trade earlier this summer. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 28, 2021

The Patriots will be back at it again on Thursday morning, and then again on Friday and Saturday.