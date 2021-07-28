CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Jake Dolegala, jarrett stidham, New England Patriots, Patriots News, Quarterback, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots on Wednesday reacquired quarterback Jake Dolegala, instantly leading many to wonder what that means about the status of Jarrett Stidham.

Dolegala spent last year on the Patriots’ practice squad, but was waived after the team drafted Mac Jones. He later signed with the Packers, but was waived this week, when Aaron Rodgers returned to work in Green Bay.

The Patriots claimed him, which now puts five quarterbacks on the roster in Jones, Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer, Stidham, and Dolegala.

The Patriots placed Stidham on the PUP list this week, when veterans reported to camp. Stidham was not present during the first on-field practice session on Wednesday.

Dolegala played collegiately at Central Connecticut, where he threw 16 touchdowns and six interceptions as a senior in 2018. He also rushed for 274 yards and six more touchdowns.

The addition of Dolegala could mean that one of the other four Patriots quarterbacks may not be long for the roster, or it could mean nothing at all. Such is the wonder and mystery of training camp.

Dolegala’s first NFL team was the Bengals, though he didn’t see any game action.

CBSBoston.com Staff