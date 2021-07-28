CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A water search was underway in the Charles River near the BU Bridge at noon on Wednesday. Multiple agencies responded to the area.
Divers from the Boston Fire Department could be seen in the water near the railroad tracks.
Crews from the Cambridge Fire Department were there as well.
Massachusetts State Police confirmed their Marine Unit received a call from someone who reported seeing a person struggling to stay afloat in the water just after 11 a.m..