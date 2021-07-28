Army Officer From Brighton Missing During Korean War Coming Home For Burial 70 Years LaterAn Army officer from Brighton who was reported missing in action during the Korean War has been accounted for and is coming home for burial more than 70 years later.

12 Firefighters Treated For Chemical Burns After Fire In CambridgeTwelve firefighters were taken to hospitals in Boston with minor chemical burns after a fire in Cambridge early Wednesday morning.

Police: MBTA Bus Rider Smashed Out Window When Asked To Wear MaskTransit police are looking for a woman who they say damaged an MBTA bus instead of complying with face mask requirements.