BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins won’t be losing Mike Reilly to free agency.
The 28-year-old defenseman agreed to a three-year deal to stay with Boston, one that will pay him $3 million per year. Pierre LeBrun reported the details.

The Bruins acquired Reilly from Ottawa in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick in April.
The 6-foot-1, 199 pound D-man played in 15 regular-season games for Boston, recording eight assists and a plus-7 rating. He played in the postseason for the first time in his career, registering four assists in 11 games.
A seventh-round pick by Columbus in 2011, Reilly made his NHL debut in the 2015-16 season with Minnesota. After three seasons with the Wild, Reilly played two years with Montreal, and one-and-a-half seasons with Ottawa before joining the Bruins.
Reilly had been making $1.5 annually for the past two years.