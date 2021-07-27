PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Police in one New Hampshire town have seen an uptick of complaints about off-road vehicles recently, including one crash that was caught on a home security camera.
Pelham Police shared a video of an Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle (OHRV) crashing with a car.
We've had a recent increase in OHRV complaints in town, especially those operating on public roads. This one resulted in a crash with a motor vehicle. (everyone is OK)
— Pelham Police (@PelhamNHPolice) July 27, 2021
Impact from the crash can be heard in the video. Police said no one was hurt in the crash.
Police said the recent increase in complaints about OHRV operation has been about vehicles operating on public roads.