CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Pelham News, Pelham Police

PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Police in one New Hampshire town have seen an uptick of complaints about off-road vehicles recently, including one crash that was caught on a home security camera.

Pelham Police shared a video of an Off-Highway Recreational Vehicle (OHRV) crashing with a car.

Impact from the crash can be heard in the video. Police said no one was hurt in the crash.

Police said the recent increase in complaints about OHRV operation has been about vehicles operating on public roads.

CBSBoston.com Staff