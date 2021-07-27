BOSTON (CBS) — Some residents of Boston’s North End are fed up with outdoor dining.
Dozens of neighbors voiced their concerns to city officials Monday night, The Boston Globe reports. They are unhappy with crowded sidewalks, a lack of parking in the neighborhood and cramped streets.
Expanded outdoor dining has helped some restaurants bring in more business during the pandemic.
The head of the Boston licensing board told residents they are considering plans for next year.
The city’s outdoor dining program is scheduled to run through Dec. 1.