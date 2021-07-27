BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 657 new confirmed COVID cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 670,304. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,697.
There were 31,281 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.83%.
There are 152 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 33 patients currently in intensive care.