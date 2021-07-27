BOSTON (CBS) — When asked about Stephon Gilmore on Tuesday, Bill Belichick didn’t have much to say.

Safety and longtime captain Devin McCourty, however, did.

McCourty spoke with the media after arriving for work at Gillette Stadium for the start of training camp. The 33-year-old safety was asked about the cornerback, who has publicly expressed his desire to be paid at the proper value for a top NFL cornerback. McCourty didn’t hold back in his praise for the impact that Gilmore has had and can have in the Patriots’ defense.

“It was good seeing my guy again,” McCourty said of Gilmore, who reported to camp but was placed on the PUP list. “Like I’ve always said, he’s one of the best corners in this league. He’s been the best guy for the last couple of years — obviously defensive MVP. And he’s really made this defense operate at a different level when he’s out there. So anytime I get an opportunity to be out there on the field with him, it gives us a better chance to win, makes us a better defense. So it is great having him here in the locker room and on this team.”

As of Tuesday, Gilmore’s contract dissatisfaction remains unresolved. He’s due to make $7 million, after the Patriots took $5 million from his 2021 salary and gave it to Gilmore prior to 2020. There’s been no known talk of any trade, and the two sides appear to be in a holding pattern at the moment.

While the situation remains a little unsettled, McCourty has been around for quite some time. As such, he’s not too worried.

“All that stuff usually gets resolved,” McCourty said. “Whenever a player’s contract comes up, it’s between kind of the player and the team, so that all will be figured out.”