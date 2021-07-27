BOSTON (CBS) – Local brewpub chain BeerWorks is closing its doors for good.
Owner Joe Slesar announced Monday night BeerWorks will close all five of its locations.
“Sad to say but we’ve brewed and served our last beers. We’ve decided to pack it in due to the pandemic and all that,” Slesar wrote. “We will miss you and the many years of fun we had bringing you fresh and local beer and food. BeerWorks was proud to serve you.”
BeerWorks had locations in Boston near Fenway Park along with Salem, Lowell, Hingham and Framingham.