BOSTON (CBS) – A fully-vaccinated resident in Massachusetts will walk away with $1 million before taxes Monday in the very first VaxMillions giveaway.

This is the first of five drawings set for the next five Mondays with the winners announced three days later on Thursdays.

In addition to the $1 million drawing there will also be a drawing every Monday for a $300,000 college scholarship for a fully vaccinated resident between the ages of 12 and 17.

If you haven’t registered yet, you can still sign up for the last four drawings at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. The state created the lottery to encourage more people to get vaccinated against coronavirus. More than two million fully-vaccinated Massachusetts residents have signed up so far.

Since VaxMillions was announced, more than 166,000 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine in Massachusetts and more than 309,000 have become fully vaccinated.

If you’re one of them, you have some pretty good odds, about 400,000 to 1, Governor Charlie Baker’s office told WBZ NewsRadio 1030. That’s much better than the regular lottery where Mega Millions odds are 300 million to 1.