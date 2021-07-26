BOSTON (CBS) – A long list of celebrities attended a star-studded surprise birthday party for Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the weekend in the Hamptons.
According to the New York Post, Kraft believed he was attending a party for friend Michael Rubin at the 76ers co-owner’s $50 million mansion. Instead the party planned by Kraft’s sons was being held for the Patriots owner’s 80th birthday.
The Post reported that singer Adele was among those in attendance, along with Lionel Richie, Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Meek Mill and Billie Jean King.
Some familiar faces to Patriots fans were also in the house. Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Linda Holliday were in attendance, along with Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty, Drew Bledsoe, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Kraft’s former quarterback Tom Brady did not attend the event, but commented on an Instagram photo of Bledsoe, Kraft and Rubin.
“3 amazing guys right there and nobody taught me more then @drewbledsoe one of the nfl GREATS,” Brady wrote.