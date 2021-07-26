Bill Belichick, Roger Goodell, Adele Among Guests At Robert Kraft's Star-Studded Surprise Birthday PartyA long list of celebrities attended a star-studded surprise birthday party for Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the weekend in the Hamptons.

Olympics 2021: USWNT Vs. Australia, 5 Things Fans Should KnowOne match left for the Americans in the group stage and another familiar opponent stands in the way of a knockout stage berth.

Alex Cora Never Lost Confidence In Red Sox, Despite Getting No-Hit By Domingo GermanThe picture wasn't ideal for the Boston baseball club. But manager Alex Cora never lost confidence.

Cam Newton Shares Mood Heading Into Patriots Training CampCam Newton shared his current mindset, with the Patriots set to hold their first training camp session this week.

Matt Damon Credits Tom Brady Over Bill Belichick For Patriots' Success, Is 'All In' On Tampa TomTom Brady's move to Tampa Bay caused some internal conflicts among many Patriots fans. But not Matt Damon.