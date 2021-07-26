BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,243 new confirmed COVID cases and seven additional deaths in the state on Monday. The numbers include all coronavirus cases and deaths reported since Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 669,647. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,685.
There were 74,843 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.65%.
There are 145 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 32 patients currently in intensive care.