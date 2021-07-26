Massachusetts Reports 1,243 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Additional Deaths Over 3 DaysAs of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.65%.

Rachael Rollins Nominated To Be U.S. Attorney For MassachusettsIf confirmed, Rachael Rollins would become the first Black woman to serve as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Vax Bus Visits Carson BeachThe Vax Bus does not require a form of identification, insurance, or an appointment.

Indoor Mask Mandate Begins In ProvincetownMore than 550 COVID cases have been linked to a cluster in Provincetown. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

Air Quality Alert Issued In Massachusetts Due To Western WildfiresThe smell of smoke and the sight of haze hung in the air once again in Massachusetts Monday due to wildfires. WBZ-TV's Eric Fisher has more.

